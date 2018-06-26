Rouhani says Iran will not give in to pressure from Trump

LONDON: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday (Jun 26) lambasted United States President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from a deal with Iran on its nuclear programme, and said Iranians will not give in to US pressure but would defend their independence and Islamic values.

Rouhani, in a speech broadcast live on state television, said Trump's action on the international deal was “appalling and illegal” and had hurt America's global reputation.

Advertisement

Rouhani said Iran maintained the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.