Rouhani to appear before Iranian parliament soon, says lawmaker

LONDON: An Iranian lawmaker said on Saturday that President Hassan Rouhani would appear before parliament on Aug. 28 to answer questions on his government's handling of Iran's economic struggles, but an aide to Rouhani denied a date had been set.

Lawmaker Assadollah Abbasi was quoted as saying by the parliamentary news agency ICANA: "It has been agreed that the parliamentary session to question the president will take place on Aug. 28."

However, the vice president for parliamentary affairs, Hosseinali Amiri, was quoted as saying a few hours later by the state news agency IRNA that "no date has been agreed on" for such an event.

It would be the first time parliament has summoned Rouhani, who is under pressure from hardline rivals to change his cabinet following a deterioration in relations with the United States ands growing economic difficulties.

Lawmakers want to question Rouhani on topics including the decline of the Iranian rial currency, which has lost more than half its value since April, as well as weak economic growth and rising unemployment.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Andrew Roche)

