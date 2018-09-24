Rouhani warns US over preventing Iran from exporting oil - ISNA

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday cautioned the United States about pursuing hostile policies against Tehran, saying preventing Iran from exporting oil would be "very dangerous", but he did not rule out talks between the two countries.

"Imposing sanctions on Iran to prevent us from selling our oil will be very dangerous ... If (U.S. President Donald) Trump wants to talk to Iran, then he first should return to the (2015) nuclear deal first," the ISNA news agency quoted Rouhani as saying in a meeting with senior editors of foreign media in New York.

Rouhani is in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly.

In May, Trump pulled out of the international nuclear deal with Iran and announced sanctions against the OPEC member. Washington is pushing allies to cut imports of Iranian oil to zero and will impose a new round of sanctions on Iranian oil sales in November.

Under the accord, most international sanctions against Tehran were lifted in 2016 in exchange for Iran curbing its nuclear program.

