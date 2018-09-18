Ruling next week on Danish sub killer's sentencing appeal

COPENHAGEN: A Danish court said on Tuesday (Sep 18) it will rule next week on a sentencing appeal by Peter Madsen, convicted for the 2017 murder of a Swedish journalist aboard his homemade submarine.

The ruling had been set for last Friday but was postponed after a lay judge, one of two serving along with three professional judges, fell ill shortly after the prosecutor began presenting final arguments.

"The current lay judge has now informed the court that he will be able to attend," the Copenhagen appeals court said in a statement.

Madsen's lawyer Betina Hald Engmark and prosecutor Kristian Kirk will present final arguments next Wednesday before the ruling is announced.

Madsen, 47, was sentenced to life in prison in April for the murder of Swedish freelance journalist Kim Wall, 30.

On Aug 10, 2017, Wall boarded the submarine with the eccentric and self-taught engineer - a minor celebrity in Denmark - to interview him for an article she was writing.

Her boyfriend, who attended the sentencing appeal, reported her missing when she failed to return home that night and her dismembered body parts were later found on the seabed, weighted down in plastic bags.

Madsen, who denies murdering Wall but admits chopping up her body, did not appeal the guilty verdict, only the life term.

A life sentence in Denmark averages around 16 years. Only 25 inmates in Denmark are currently serving life sentences.