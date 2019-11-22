Rural young women more likely to have babies after unplanned pregnancies

(Reuters Health) - More teenage girls and young women in rural communities become pregnant for the first time on purpose and carry first pregnancies to term, compared to their urban counterparts, a U.S. study suggests.

Both trends may reflect poorer access for rural teens and young women to family planning options, researchers conclude in the American Journal of Public Health.

The study team examined more than two decades of data on first pregnancies for teens ages 15 to 19 and young women ages 20 to 24. Overall, 25per cent of rural teens and 55per cent of rural young women planned their first pregnancies, compared with 21per cent of urban teens and 47per cent of urban young women.

Among teens with unintended first pregnancies, 74per cent in rural areas had live births compared with 63per cent in urban areas, the study also found. And among young women in their early 20s with unintended first pregnancies, 73per cent of rural women had live births compared with 54per cent of urban women.

Unintended first pregnancies were terminated by 7per cent of rural teens and 16per cent of urban teens, and by 6per cent of young women in rural areas, compared with 15per cent in cities.

"Urban-rural disparities are perhaps less tied today than in the past to individual sociodemographic factors," lead study author April Sutton of the University of San Diego in La Jolla, California, and colleagues write.

"Issues such as geographic access and isolation in health care - including reproductive health care - may instead represent an important dimension of the new geography of exclusion," Sutton and colleagues write. "For rural women, the long-run costs of unintended pregnancies seem most germane, especially because unintended child-bearing has negative consequences for educational attainment, earnings, and maternal and child health."

Pregnancy outcomes also appeared to vary by race and location.

About 60per cent of rural black and Hispanic teens' first pregnancies were unintended and ended with live births, compared with 45per cent of white teens' pregnancies in cities, the study found.

Among rural black teens, just 4per cent of pregnancies were unintended and resulted in abortions, compared with 20per cent among urban black adolescents.

The proportion of unintended pregnancies ending in live births was similar for black urban teens and white rural adolescents, at 51per cent and 52per cent, respectively.

One limitation of the study is that it's possible that some survey participants didn't disclose abortions, leading to an overcount of the proportion of pregnancies resulting in live births, the study authors note.

Even so, the results underscore that differences in pregnancy outcomes and reproductive health options may contribute to health disparities between rural and urban women, the researchers conclude.

SOURCE: https://bit.ly/2r9ukzv American Journal of Public Health, online October 17, 2019.