Russia - Syria rebels promise to let civilians leave Ghouta: Ifax

MOSCOW: The Russian military said on Monday that Syrian rebels had promised to let civilians leave their eastern Ghouta enclave near Damascus in exchange for humanitarian aid, Interfax news agency reported.

Earlier, Russia introduced a daily ceasefire in the severely bombed area but the military said that Syrian rebels had prevented local residents from leaving.

