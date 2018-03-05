Russia - Syria rebels promise to let civilians leave Ghouta: Ifax

The Russian military said on Monday that Syrian rebels had promised to let civilians leave their eastern Ghouta enclave near Damascus in exchange for humanitarian aid, Interfax news agency reported.

A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 6. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Earlier, Russia introduced a daily ceasefire in the severely bombed area but the military said that Syrian rebels had prevented local residents from leaving.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

