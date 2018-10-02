Russia, India to sign S-400 missile deal this week - Kremlin

Moscow and Delhi will sign a deal worth more than US$5 billion (4 billion pounds) on the delivery of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missiles when President Vladimir Putin visits India later this week, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday.

