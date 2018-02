Russia, Iran should stop Syrian government violations, Turkey says

ISTANBUL: Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday (Feb 23) that Syrian government air strikes in eastern Ghouta were unacceptable, and called on Russia and Iran to put pressure on Damascus authorities.

"Russia and Iran need to stop the Syrian government," Cavusoglu said, adding that an offensive by pro-government forces in the northern Syrian province of Idlib also violated an agreement between Turkey, Iran and Russia.