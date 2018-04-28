Russia, Turkey and Iran need to help clear Syria of terrorists - Lavrov

Russia, Turkey and Iran need to help Syria's government clear its country of terrorists, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

MOSCOW: Russia, Turkey and Iran need to help Syria's government clear its country of terrorists, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a meeting in Moscow with his counterparts from Turkey and Iran.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Heavens)