Russia, Turkey and Iran need to help clear Syria of terrorists - Lavrov

MOSCOW: Russia, Turkey and Iran need to help Syria's government clear its country of terrorists, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a meeting in Moscow with his counterparts from Turkey and Iran.

