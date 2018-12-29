Russia, Turkey to discuss US withdrawal from Syria in Moscow - RIA

MOSCOW: Foreign and defence ministers from Russia and Turkey will discuss in Moscow the United States' decision to withdraw troops from Syria, Russian news agency RIA reported on Saturday, citing Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

In an abrupt policy shift, Trump has said that Washington would withdraw roughly 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria, upending a pillar of American policy in the Middle East and alarming U.S. allies.

(Writing by Andrey Kuzmin. Editing by Jane Merriman)