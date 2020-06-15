Russia accuses scientist of treason for passing secrets to China: Lawyer

MOSCOW: State prosecutors have charged a prominent Russian scientist with treason after accusing him of passing state secrets to China, his lawyer said on Monday (Jun 15), saying his client could serve up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Valery Mitko, president of the Arctic Academy of Sciences in St Petersburg, has been under house arrest since authorities charged him with high treason in February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ivan Pavlov, his lawyer, said the 78-year-old academic travelled to China twice a year to speak as a guest lecturer and denied handing state secrets to the Chinese authorities.

Mitko did travel to China with documents for his lectures, but these contained academic and open source information only, Pavlov said.

"There were no state secrets in there at all. We consider these accusations to be absurd," Pavlov said, saying he hoped the case would be dismissed before trial.

A source told the Interfax news agency that Mitko has been accused of giving China information pertaining to methods used to detect submarines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A number of Russian scientists have been arrested and charged with treason in recent years for allegedly handing sensitive material to foreigners. Critics of the Kremlin have said these arrests stemmed from unfounded paranoia.