Russia accuses United States of undermining Syria integrity - RIA

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that in Syria the United States has been acting unilaterally in a "dangerous way", undermining the country's integrity, RIA news agency said.

Lavrov also reiterated that Russia remains in favour of Kurdish participation in the Syrian peace process.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Еditing by Polina Ivanova)