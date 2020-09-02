'Unequivocal evidence' Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned by nerve agent, says Germany

BERLIN: A comatose critic of Russian President Vladmir Putin being treated in a Berlin hospital was poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok family, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday (Sep 2).

Toxology tests of blood samples from Alexei Navalny conducted at a German military laboratory produced "unequivocal evidence" that the Russian opposition leader was poisoned with Novichok, Steffen Seibert said in an emailed statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tests were carried out by the German army in consultation with the Charite hospital in Berlin, where Navalny is being treated.

"It is a shocking event that Alexei Navalny has become the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia," said Seibert.

"The federal government will inform its partners in the EU and NATO of the results of the investigation," Seibert added. "It will discuss an appropriate joint response with the partners in the light of the Russian response."

A Kremlin spokesman said Germany had not informed it that Berlin believed Navalny had been poisoned with Novichok, according to the RIA news agency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Navalny, 44, was airlifted to Germany last week after collapsing during a flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk. He is now in a medically-induced coma in a Berlin hospital.

The nerve agent Novichok was used against former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Britain in 2018. Two Russian military agents identified by Britain as suspects have disappeared from view.

Navalny has been a thorn in the Kremlin's side for more than a decade, exposing what he says is high-level graft and mobilising protests.

However, he has said he believes his death would not help Putin. Reuters reported he had told supporters just before his illness that his death would "turn him into a hero".