Russia asks Turkey to tighten control over Idlib after drone attack

REUTERS: Russia's Defence Ministry has asked the Turkish military to tighten control over armed groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria after two groups of drones attacked Russian bases last week, the ministry's newspaper said on Wednesday.

The Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper said all the drones had been launched from the south-western part of the Idlib zone held by "moderate opposition" armed groups.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christian Lowe)