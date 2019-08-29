Russia brings jailed Ukrainian filmmaker to Moscow amid prisoner swap talks: Reports

MOSCOW: Russia has transferred jailed Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov from a remote Arctic prison to custody in Moscow amid talks with Kiev on a possible prisoner swap, news agencies TASS and Interfax cited unnamed sources as saying on Thursday (Aug 29).



"He was brought to Moscow in the framework of an exchange process," a source told Interfax.



TASS quoted a source as saying that Sentsov was shipped from his prison to the capital, without further details.

Sentsov's lawyer Dmitry Dinze wrote on Facebook that he had no information about the move, and Russia's prisons service (FSIN) could not be reached for comment.



A native of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula who opposed the region's annexation by Russia in 2014, Sentsov says his original conviction was politically-motivated. He was jailed in 2015 for planning terrorist attacks there, a charge he denied.



Ukraine on Wednesday released Russian state media journalist Kyrylo Vyshynsky pending his treason trial, a few weeks after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed to exchange him for Sentsov.



