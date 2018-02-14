Russia calls reports of mass Syria casualties "disinformation" - RIA

MOSCOW: Media reports about hundreds of Russians killed while fighting in Syria is "classic disinformation", Russia's RIA news agency quoted a Russian Foreign Ministry source as saying on Wednesday.

Associates of Russian military contractors fighting alongside government forces in Syria have said there were large-scale casualties among the contractors when U.S.-led coalition forces clashed with pro-government forces in Syria's Deir al-Zor province on Feb. 7

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)