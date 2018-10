Russia completes delivery of S-300 system to Syria

Russia has delivered an S-300 surface-to-air missile system to Syria, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin during a meeting broadcasted by Rossiya 24 TV on Tuesday.

"The work was finished a day ago," Shoigu said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)