Russia confirms first case of more infectious COVID-19 variant: Report

Paramedics visit patients at home amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Novgorod Region
FILE PHOTO: A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks towards an ambulance as she leaves the house of a patient, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the town of Soltsy, Novgorod Region, Russia December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW: A Russian who returned from Britain has tested positive for the more infectious variant of COVID-19, the first such case in Russia, the RIA news agency cited Anna Popova, head of the country's consumer health watchdog, as saying on Sunday (Jan 10).

Popova gave no further details.

Russia suspended flights to Britain last month after the more contagious variant was detected there.

Source: Reuters

