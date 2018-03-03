Russia delays strategic stability talks with US - RIA

Russia's Foreign Ministry has postponed planned talks with the United States on strategic stability after the United States cancelled consultations on cyber security, the RIA news agency quoted a deputy foreign minister as saying on Friday.

MOSCOW: Russia's Foreign Ministry has postponed planned talks with the United States on strategic stability after the United States cancelled consultations on cyber security, the RIA news agency quoted a deputy foreign minister as saying on Friday.

The talks, with U.S. Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon, were supposed to be held next week, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was cited as saying.

(Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)