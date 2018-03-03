Russia delays strategic stability talks with US - RIA

World

Russia delays strategic stability talks with US - RIA

Russia's Foreign Ministry has postponed planned talks with the United States on strategic stability after the United States cancelled consultations on cyber security, the RIA news agency quoted a deputy foreign minister as saying on Friday.

Finnish President Niinisto (not in picture) meets Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (not in picture) meets Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov at the President's Official Residence Mantyniemi, Helsinki, Finland September 12, 2017. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen/via REUTERS

Bookmark

MOSCOW: Russia's Foreign Ministry has postponed planned talks with the United States on strategic stability after the United States cancelled consultations on cyber security, the RIA news agency quoted a deputy foreign minister as saying on Friday.

The talks, with U.S. Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon, were supposed to be held next week, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was cited as saying.

(Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark