Russia discussing situation in Syria's Idlib with Iran and Turkey - RIA

MOSCOW: Russia is discussing the situation in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province and Afrin region with Iran and Turkey as well as the Syrian government and opposition, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Wednesday.

Russia's ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, is believed to be considering an assault on the northern Idlib.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Tom Balmforth, Editing by Angus MacSwan)