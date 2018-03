Russia expels four Polish diplomats in retaliation for Warsaw expulsions

WARSAW: The Russian foreign ministry ordered four Polish diplomats to leave the country by April 7 in retaliation for Warsaw's decision to expel four Russian diplomats in solidarity with Britain.

"Poland's ambassador Wlodzimierz Marciniak was invited to the Russian Federation's foreign ministry where he was informed that four Polish diplomats were recognised as undesirable persons,' said Poland's foreign ministry in a statement.

