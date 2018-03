Russia foreign ministry working on North Korea meetings in Moscow

Russia is working on setting up meetings about the North Korean issue in Moscow, foreign ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, without providing further details.

MOSCOW: Russia is working on setting up meetings about the North Korean issue in Moscow, foreign ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, without providing further details.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this week there were no immediate plans for a Russia-North Korea summit, or for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)