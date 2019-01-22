Russia frees model from police custody who claimed Trump secrets - TASS

A model from Belarus who claimed to have evidence of Russian interference in U.S. President Donald Trump's election was freed from Russian police custody on Tuesday, but remains a suspect in an unrelated criminal case, the TASS news agency reported.

Anastasia Vashukevich and three others were detained upon arrival at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Thursday after being deported from Thailand.

Russian authorities have said they suspect her of forcing women into prostitution, a charge that carries a jail sentence of up to three years.

Vashukevich, who is also known as Nastya Rybka, has previously said she was in possession of recordings of conversations on interference in the U.S. election through an association with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Deripaska's representatives have accused her of fabrication and said she was never his mistress.

