Russia posts highest number of COVID-19 cases since early January

MOSCOW: Russia on Sunday (Jul 4) reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of daily infections since early January as the country battles an outbreak of the Delta variant.

The caseload as soared since mid-June against a background of reluctance among many to get vaccinated and suspicion of home-grown shots.



Russia announced 25,142 new infections on Sunday, the highest figure since Jan 2 when the country was emerging from a second wave of the pandemic.

Russia reported record numbers of COVID-19 deaths for five days in a row this week, registering 697 fatalities on Saturday.

On Sunday, the official tally showed 663 people dying of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

Some experts say that Russia vastly underreports coronavirus fatalities, counting only cases when the virus was found to be the primary cause of death after an autopsy.

Moscow, the biggest virus hotspot nationwide, recorded 7,624 new cases and 111 deaths.

The government has ruled out a nationwide lockdown but this week President Vladimir Putin once again urged Russians to get vaccinated and "listen to experts" rather than rumours.

Vaccine hesitancy has been a huge challenge for the Russian authorities, and Moscow has become the first Russian city to introduce mandatory vaccinations.

City authorities said at least 60 per cent of service industry workers should be fully inoculated by mid-August.

So far 137,925 people have died among 5.6 million infected in Russia, according to official figures.

On Sunday, neighbouring Kazakhstan reported 3,003 new virus cases, a record since the start of the pandemic.

Another Central Asian country, Tajikistan, in June admitted having coronavirus cases for the first time in more than five months.

On Saturday, Tajikistan made vaccines mandatory for citizens aged 18 and older.

