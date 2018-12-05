Russia in 'material breach' of nuclear arms treaty - NATO statement

NATO formally accused Russia on Tuesday of breaching the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which rid Europe of land-based nuclear missiles, issuing a statement that supported U.S. accusations of Russian violations.

BRUSSELS: NATO formally accused Russia on Tuesday of breaching the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which rid Europe of land-based nuclear missiles, issuing a statement that supported U.S. accusations of Russian violations.

"Allies have concluded that Russia has developed and fielded a missile system, the 9M729, which violates the INF Treaty and poses significant risks to Euro-Atlantic security," NATO foreign ministers said in a statement after a meeting.

"We strongly support the finding of the United States that Russia is in material breach of its obligations under the INF Treaty," the statement said.

