Russia may take actions to protect its vessels in Azov Sea - Kremlin

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Friday that it reserved the right to protect the interests of Russian vessels in the Azov Sea where tensions have been rising with Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that any actions would be in line with international maritime law and said the Kremlin was closely following the situation in the Azov Sea.

