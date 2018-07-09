Russia plans to evacuate 1,000 from de-escalation zone in Syria - reports

MOSCOW: The Russian military plans to evacuate up to 1,000 people from the south-western de-escalation zone in Syria via a humanitarian corridor near city of Daraa, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing Russia's Centre for Reconciliation in Syria.

People will be evacuated to Syria's northern Idlib province, the centre said, Interfax reported.

The number of villages and towns that have joined the truce in south-western Syria has increased to 90, Russia's RIA state news agency reported on Monday, citing the Centre for Reconciliation in Syria.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Toby Chopra)