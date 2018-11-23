Russia ready to mediate between Palestinians and Israel - Lavrov

World

Russia ready to mediate between Palestinians and Israel - Lavrov

Russia would be ready to host a meeting between Palestinians and Israel and to act as a mediator, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives to attend a visit and a dinner at the Orsay Museum i
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives to attend a visit and a dinner at the Orsay Museum on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Bookmark

ROME: Russia would be ready to host a meeting between Palestinians and Israel and to act as a mediator, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

Lavrov was speaking to reporters during a two-day trip to Rome.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark