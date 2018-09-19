Russia rejects US accusation it helped North Korea illegally obtain fuel

MOSCOW: Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that U.S. accusations that Russia helped North Korea illegally obtain fuel through transfers at sea were not backed up by evidence.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accused Russia on Monday of "cheating" on U.N. sanctions on North Korea and said Washington had "evidence of consistent and wide-ranging Russian violations."

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)