Russia reports 10,253 new COVID-19 cases, 379 deaths

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday reported 10,253 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, including 1,421 in Moscow, taking the national case tally to 4,333,029 since the pandemic began.

The government's coronavirus taskforce said 379 people had died, bringing the official death toll to 89,473.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram