Russia reports 10,253 new COVID-19 cases, 379 deaths

A man walks past a sign outside a vaccination centre in the State Department Store, GUM, in Moscow
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign outside a vaccination centre in the State Department Store, GUM, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Moscow, Russia January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday reported 10,253 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, including 1,421 in Moscow, taking the national case tally to 4,333,029 since the pandemic began.

The government's coronavirus taskforce said 379 people had died, bringing the official death toll to 89,473.

Source: Reuters

