Russia reports 9,263 new coronavirus infections, total nears 300,000

MOSCOW: Russia said on Tuesday (May 19) that 9,263 new cases of the novel coronavirus had been reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its nationwide tally to 299,941.

The daily rise in cases was below 10,000, a threshold that it has been above for much of May, for the fourth day in a row.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said 115 people had died overnight, bringing the death toll to 2,837.



