Russia reports first coronavirus death

Medical staff members wearing protective suits accompany a man at a hospital in Moscow
Medical staff members wearing protective suits accompany a man at a hospital, where coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are being treated, in Moscow, Russia March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW: Russia said on Thursday (Mar 19) a 79-year-old woman with underlying health issues who tested positive for the new coronavirus had died from pneumonia, the country's first confirmed death resulting from the virus.

Russia has reported 147 cases of the coronavirus.

Source: Reuters

