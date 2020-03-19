Russia reports first coronavirus death
MOSCOW: Russia said on Thursday (Mar 19) a 79-year-old woman with underlying health issues who tested positive for the new coronavirus had died from pneumonia, the country's first confirmed death resulting from the virus.
Russia has reported 147 cases of the coronavirus.
