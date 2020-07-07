Russia reports more than 6,300 new coronavirus infections

MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday (Jul 7) reported 6,368 new coronavirus cases, taking its nationwide tally of infections to 694,230.

The country's coronavirus crisis response centre said 198 people had died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 10,494.



