Russia reports more than 6,300 new coronavirus infections

World

Russia reports more than 6,300 new coronavirus infections

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saint Petersburg
FILE PHOTO: A pigeon sits next to a medical specialist resting on a bench at the territory of Aleksandrovskaya hospital, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

Bookmark

MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday (Jul 7) reported 6,368 new coronavirus cases, taking its nationwide tally of infections to 694,230.

The country's coronavirus crisis response centre said 198 people had died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 10,494.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark