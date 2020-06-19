Russia reports nearly 8,000 new coronavirus cases

World

Russia reports nearly 8,000 new coronavirus cases

Paramedics carry out their duties amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Tver
FILE PHOTO: Medical specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) rest on stairs outside a hospital during their working shift amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the city of Tver, Russia May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Bookmark

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday reported 7,972 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its nationwide case tally to 569,063 since the crisis began.

The national coronavirus response centre said 181 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 7,841.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark