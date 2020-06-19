Russia reports nearly 8,000 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday reported 7,972 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its nationwide case tally to 569,063 since the crisis began.

The national coronavirus response centre said 181 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 7,841.



