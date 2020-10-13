Russia reports new all-time records of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths

MOSCOW: Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 13,868 on Tuesday (Oct 13), a new daily record since the start of the outbreak early this year, pushing the overall total number of infections to 1,326,178.

The previous record of 13,634 new cases was registered on Sunday.

Russia's coronavirus crisis centre also reported a record daily rise of 244 deaths from the virus, bringing the official death toll to 22,966.

