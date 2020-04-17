Russia reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases: Ifax

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday reported a record rise of 4,069 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, bringing its nationwide tally to 32,007, the Interfax news agency said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia began rising sharply this month, although it had reported far fewer infections than many western European countries in the outbreak's early stages.

