Russia reports record daily rises in new coronavirus cases and deaths

World

A man wearing a protective mask walks behind medical specialists outside a hospital in Saint Peters
A man wearing a protective mask walks behind medical specialists outside Pokrovskaya hospital, which delivers medical aid to patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW: The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia climbed on Tuesday (Apr 28) to 6,411, a record daily rise, bringing its nationwide tally to 93,558, the country's coronavirus crisis response centre said.

The number of deaths rose by 72, also a daily record, taking the total number of fatalities to 867.

Source: Reuters/ec

