Russia reports record daily rises in new coronavirus cases and deaths

MOSCOW: The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia climbed on Tuesday (Apr 28) to 6,411, a record daily rise, bringing its nationwide tally to 93,558, the country's coronavirus crisis response centre said.

The number of deaths rose by 72, also a daily record, taking the total number of fatalities to 867.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram