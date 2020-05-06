Russia's coronavirus cases rise by more than 10,000 for fourth straight day

World

Russia's coronavirus cases rise by more than 10,000 for fourth straight day

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks outside Moscow
A woman wearing a protective face mask as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walks in Krasnogorsk outside Moscow, Russia May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Bookmark

MOSCOW: The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 10,559 over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 165,929, the coronavirus crisis response centre said on Wednesday.

It was the fourth consecutive day that cases had risen by more than 10,000.

It also reported 86 new fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 1,537.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Tagged Topics

Bookmark