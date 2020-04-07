Russia's daily rise in coronavirus cases tops 1,000 for first time

MOSCOW: The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by more than 1,000 for the first time to reach 7,497 in the past 24 hours, the country's crisis response centre said on Tuesday (Apr 7).

The number of reported cases rose by 1,154 while deaths rose by 11 to 58, the centre said.



