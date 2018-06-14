Russia's government proposes to raise retirement age - PM

MOSCOW: The Russian government proposes to increase the retirement age to 65 years from 60 for men and to 63 years from 55 for women, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

The government proposes to change the retirement age gradually, starting from 2019, Medvedev said, adding that this would allow for an increase in pension payments.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Gareth Jones)