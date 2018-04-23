Russia's Lavrov, China's Wang Yi discuss Putin's June China visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart on Monday discussed an upcoming visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to China.

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart on Monday discussed an upcoming visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to China.

Putin will travel to China in June and his visit will be in connection with a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Lavrov said.

"Today we focussed on preparations for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China," Lavrov said during a press conference in Beijing, after a meeting with Wang Yi, China's top diplomat.

Earlier this month, Putin said he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping several times this year: at the SCO, at a meeting of BRICS countries, at the G20 Summit and at an Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, TASS cited him as saying.

Lavrov also said on Monday he had agreed with his Chinese counterpart that Moscow and Beijing would try to block any U.S. attempt to sabotage the Iran nuclear deal.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Polina Ivanova)

