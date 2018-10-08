Russia's Lavrov, Iran's Zarif discuss energy cooperation - statement

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed energy cooperation in a telephone call on Monday, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministers also exchanged views on international and regional issues, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)