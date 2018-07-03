Russia's Lavrov, Iran's Zarif discuss Syria by phone - Russian foreign minister

World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Pe
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano in Moscow, Russia May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The ministers discussed a number of issues, including the situation in Syria, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

Source: Reuters

