Russia's Lavrov, Iran's Zarif discuss Syria by phone - Russian foreign minister

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The ministers discussed a number of issues, including the situation in Syria, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)