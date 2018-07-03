Russia's Lavrov, Iran's Zarif discuss Syria by phone - Russian foreign minister
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
The ministers discussed a number of issues, including the situation in Syria, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)