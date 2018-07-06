Russia's Lavrov: trade with Iran will not depend on US'whim' - Ifax

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that other parties to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal had agreed to work out ways of trading with Iran independently of the United States' "whim", Interfax news agency reported.

Lavrov said new ways of trading with Iran would be needed if Washington restores sanctions against Tehran, according to Interfax.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Catherine Evans)