Russia's Lavrov, US's Pompeo discuss Syria, Koreas by phone - Russian ministry

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke by telephone on Monday and discussed Syria and problems of the Korean peninsula, Russia's foreign ministry said.

They also spoke about the schedule of political contacts between Moscow and Washington in the near future and bilateral relations, the ministry said in a statement.

Pompeo "reemphasised the U.S. commitment to the southwest ceasefire arrangement that was approved by President Trump and President Putin one year ago," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Pompeo "noted that it was critical for Russia and the Syrian regime to adhere to these arrangements and ensure no unilateral activity in this area," it said.

In addition to Syria, Pompeo and Lavrov discussed the U.S.-Russia relationship, the State Department said.

The U.S. statement did not mention whether the two diplomats talked about the Korean Peninsula.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; additional reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Catherine Evans and Sandra Maler)