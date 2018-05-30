Russia's Lavrov discusses Syria, Ukraine with US counterpart - foreign ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo spoke by phone on Wednesday and discussed the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo spoke by phone on Wednesday and discussed the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Pompeo agreed on the need to overcome differences in relations between Moscow and Washington, the ministry said.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn)