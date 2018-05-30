Russia's Lavrov discusses Syria, Ukraine with US counterpart - foreign ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo spoke by phone on Wednesday and discussed the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano in Moscow, Russia May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Lavrov and Pompeo agreed on the need to overcome differences in relations between Moscow and Washington, the ministry said.

