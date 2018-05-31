Russia's Lavrov invites North Korea's Kim to Russia - foreign ministry

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia and passed on best wishes from President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Lavrov who travelled to Pyongyang on Thursday told Kim that Moscow supported peace and progress on the Korean peninsula and highly valued a declaration signed by Pyongyang and Seoul.

