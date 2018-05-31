Russia's Lavrov meets North Korea's Kim in Pyongyang: Russian agencies

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a visit to Pyongyang on Thursday (May 31), Russian news agencies reported citing a delegation source.

Lavrov travelled to North Korea on Thursday and was due to hold talks with counterpart Ri Yong Ho about the situation on the Korean peninsula.

"Sergei Lavrov, foreign minister of the Russian Federation, arrived here on Thursday at the invitation of Ri Yong Ho, foreign minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea)", KCNA news agency said in a brief dispatch.

It gave no further details but Russia's Tass news agency said the two foreign ministers had begun talks at the Supreme People's Assembly building in Pyongyang.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier they were expected to discuss "vital issues of bilateral relations and key international and regional issues".

This is Lavrov's first visit to North Korea since 2009, Tass said.



His trip comes amid a flurry of diplomatic activity to organise next month's summit, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also meeting Kim's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in New York late Wednesday.

